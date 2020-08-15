Elias Methodius Bigon, age 95, of Temple passed away from natural causes on Friday, August 7, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born on July 14, 1925 in Granger, Texas, the son of Frank and Mary Tobolka Bigon. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Ruth Olbrich Bigon of Temple, son Edwin Bigon and wife Nita of Temple, daughter Judy Bigon of Point Venture, granddaughter Alex Beaver and husband Clayton of Temple, grandson Eric Bigon and wife Katherine of San Diego, CA, and great-grandchildren, Oakley and Abel Beaver. Elias is also survived by his sister Mary Marburger of Temple, numerous nieces, nephews and longtime family friend Angela Perez. Elias was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Helen Mikeska of Damon, TX and Georgia Smetana of Schenectady, NY.
A visitation will take place on Sunday Aug. 16, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple followed by interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Burlington, TX.
Elias was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple. He was a proud Army veteran of World War II, having served in the Philippines toward the end of the war. After establishing Bigon Welding Shop in the 1950’s, Elias went on to work as a machinist for E.R. Carpenter Co. until his retirement in 1988. While there, he was the recipient of the Panthenon Award for technical advancement and excellence. Elias was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Council 3444 and 4th Degree Assembly 1138 in Temple. In addition to serving as Faithful Navigator of Assembly 1138, he also served in numerous chair positions in the Knights of Columbus. You could always find him helping with KC functions such as barbecues and preparing meals for annual picnics, weddings, and other events. Elias served on the board of Bell County WCID No. 5 for 40+ years and was a lifelong member of The KJT, serving as a local insurance representative for many years. He loved to deer hunt and was well known for his welding skills and mechanical craftsmanship.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School or to the charity of your choice.
The family asks that anyone who wishes to attend either the visitation and Rosary or the Funeral Mass to please wear a mask while in attendance. Thank You.
