Dannie Fay
Harrison
Dannie Fay Harrison, of Willis, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2023, at the age of 75, while surrounded by her family. Fay was preceded in death by her parents Troy and Pearl Whisenhunt, sister Martha Baize, brother Troy Lee Whisenhunt, and daughter Laura Harrison.
Fay is survived by her husband Bill Harrison, son Trey Harrison , wife Deanna, and their children Emillie and Will, son John Harrison, wife Candi, and their children Lilliann and Walker, and their granddaughters, Heather Harrison and Hannah Harrison-Cornwall, as well as a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Fay was raised on her family’s ranch in Turnersville, Texas. This is where her love of gardening and livestock all began. Fay was the salutatorian of Turnersville High where she enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball. She was also crowned Coryell County Farm Bureau Queen her senior year. Fay met her husband Bill at Sam Houston State University and they soon married, 11 months later, in 1970. When the family came along, Fay and Bill’s home was always busy with fair-bound chickens, pigs, and cattle as well as active children. Fay was not only a mother to her own children, but she cared for many others who were always welcomed with open arms into her home.
Fay’s home was always filled with the wonderful aromas of her delicious home style cooking. Specialties included delicious venison with cream gravy, pot roasts, and fresh vegetables from Fay’s well-tended, prolific garden. Fay was always prepared to feed any and all friends and strangers that the family brought home with the warmest of smiles.
Fay was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Conroe for over 25 years. As a retired educator of forty-two years, Fay will be fondly remembered by many former students and faculty of Willis and Conroe Independent School districts where she served as a math teacher and high school guidance counselor. She was described as being patient, kind, loving and a friend to many.
Bill and Fay were married for fifty- three years and often celebrated their anniversary at the Annandale Ranch near Sabinal, Texas. Swimming and tubing in the beautiful Frio River, early morning deer hunts, delicious cookouts around the campfire, visits to the bat cave at dusk and the wonderful fellowship of friends and family are some of the most cherished of memories that the Harrison Family shared. Fay was at the heart of these memories and loved returning there even after Alzheimer’s had begun to take its grim toll. At her request, her ashes will be distributed in the Frio River near the place she loved so much.
She supported many local organizations such as the North Montgomery County Support Group, Willis Ag Boosters Club, and the Montgomery County Fair Association.
A memorial service for Dannie Fay Harrison will be held June 30 th at 10:00 am at the North Montgomery County Community Center located in Willis, Texas (600 Gerald St. Willis, Texas 77378). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Willis Ag Booster Club would be appreciated (PO BOX 1735 Willis, TX 77378).
