BELTON — Services for Esterlina “Nina” Ramirez, 66, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Killeen.
Mrs. Ramirez died Sunday, Sept. 10.
She was born April 13, 1957, in Belton to Julian E. Paredes and Margaret Paredes. She was a Jehovah’s Witness and a member of Saegert Ranch Congregation.
Survivors include her husband, Jose L. Ramirez of Killeen; four sons, Joseph Garzia of Yakima, Wash., Daniel Garza and Jimmy Garza, both of Marble Falls, and Anthony Garza of Austin; her mother of Killeen; two brothers, David Paredes and Sam Paredes, both of Killeen; Doris Rodriguez of Romeoville, Ill., Taffy Becerra of Kyle, Julie Paredes, Janet Bocanegra and Joann Paredes, all of Killeen; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.