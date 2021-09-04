BELTON — Services for Reba Jean Reed, 87, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with John West officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs.Reed died Friday, Sept. 3, at a Harker Heights hospital.
She was born July 27, 1934, in Belton to Theodore Roosevelt and Juanita Hannon Blalock. She graduated from Belton High School in 1950. She worked at the Veterans Administration in the payroll department for 32 years. She retired from the VA in 1997 and continued in a second career as a medical transcriptionist for Scott & White.
Survivors include her husband, Bill; three children, Debra Lee, Tammy Hinkle and Jeffrey Burns; a sister, Ann Fox; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.