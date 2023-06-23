Services for Dixie Frazier, 94, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Jonathan Mellette officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River.
Mrs. Frazier died Monday, June 19, in Temple.
She was born in 1928 in West Texas. She attended Temple College and Baylor University. She married Norris Frazier in 1978. She worked as an organist at several funeral homes, Seventh Street Methodist/Oak Park United Methodist Church, and at VA chapel services for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and an infant son, John Houston.
Survivors include a son, Galen Houston; a daughter, Phyllis Houston Best; two stepdaughters, Crysta Brecheen and Debra Benton; a brother, Hugh Coston; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Oak Park United Methodist Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.