Services for Julia Cain, 58, of Belton will be 6 p.m. Thursday at New Life Fellowship Church in Belton.
Mrs. Cain died May 24 at her residence.
She was born June 25, 1962. She graduated from Belton High School. She worked in property management.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Cain; three children, Nicole Cain, Nathan Cain and Nicholas Cain, all of Belton; her parents, Bill and Patsy Melton of Temple; four sisters, Pamela Wilson of Belton, Cathey Drawbond of Gatesville, and Sharon Dillard and Linda Warner, both of Leander; a brother, Mike Barnes of Killeen; and seven grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.