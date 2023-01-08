Services for Adelgunde “Adel” Dodds, 85, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Dodds died Thursday, Jan. 5.
She was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Germany to Johann and Margareta Vogt. She married John Dobbs in 1957.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Jeannette Rogers of Harker Heights, Helen Martin of Colorado and Sherry Griffin of Wyoming; a son, John Dodds of California; a sister, Gerda; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen.