BELTON — No services are planned for Kenneth Eugene Allen Sr., 64, of Troy.
Mr. Allen died Thursday, June 25, at his residence.
He was born July 21, 1955, in Temple to Darrell Eugene and Yvonne Marie Dietz Allen. He was a truck driver and worked for Rockwool.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Eugene Allen Jr.; a daughter, Tina Renee Allen; his mother; a brother, Darrell Lynn Allen; two sisters, Linda Marie Marquez and Brenda Kay Kersten; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.