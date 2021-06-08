Services for Bobbie Merdis Skillern, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Canyon Creek Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Post Oak Union Cemetery in Longview.
She died May 17 at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Jan. 14, 1941, to William D. Skillern and Eva D. Reed. She worked at Saginaw Transit Regional Services in Saginaw, Mich. She was a member of the UAW Steelworker’s Union and Canyon Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle D. Skillern; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Verrita Skillern; four sisters, Faye Bell, Altastine Reed, Joyce Ann Reed and Dorthene Skillern; two brothers, Willie Reed and Grover King; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.