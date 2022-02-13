BELTON — Services for David Taylor, 85, of Belton will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. Matt Oberhelman officiating.
Mr. Taylor died Wednesday, Feb. 9, at a local hospital.
He was born to Morrell Lee and Lula Fisher Taylor on May 5, 1936, in Slaton. He attended school in Slaton and graduated from high school in 1955. He joined the Army Reserves while in high school. He later joined the Air Force and served four years. He attended Texas Tech University, earned a bachelor’s degree in education and taught school for two years. He enlisted in the Army in 1969, volunteering for infantry and duty in Vietnam, and was promoted to captain. He served more than 20 years in the military, retiring in 1985. His medals and honors include a Bronze Star, a Meritorious Service Medal and an Army Commendation Medal. He earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Southern California and a master’s in English from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University). He worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in management training and was recognized as management trainer of the year in 2008. He then transferred to the Criminal Justice Assistance Division, where he trained probation officers for the state, and retired in 2003. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Taylor of Belton; a daughter, Jaylene Creel of Houston; two stepsons, Stephen Crowe of California and Brian Crowe of Washington; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to local pet care and adoption agencies.
A viewing will be held 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.