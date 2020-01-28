Services for Henry Douglas Washington, 65, of Kyle will be 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with the Rev. Vernon Session and the Rev. Shelton C. Rhodes officiating.
Mr. Washington died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 18, 1954, in Knox City to George Sr. and Lillie A. Washington. He graduated from O’Brien High School in O’Brien in 1972. He attended truck driving school. He married Vickie Wilson on Dec. 21, 2019. He was an independent contractor.
Survivors include his wife of Kyle; a son, Tyrone Howard II of San Marcos; three daughters, Trisha Rollman of Hutto, and Nicole Ehigie and Tyvonna Alonzo, both of Kyle; four brothers, Robert Washington of Dallas, David Washington and George Washington Jr., both of Rusk, and James Washington of Seymour; four sisters, Nettie Johnson of Temple, Bobbie Sweat and Lillie Washington, both of Garland, and Gertrude Washington-Craig of Dallas; and nine grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.