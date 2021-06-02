Services for Tommie Degges Daniel Jr., 95, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Tom Robbins officiating.
Mr. Daniel died Friday, May 28.
He was born July 30, 1925, in Amarillo to Tommie Degges Sr. and Mary Lucile Thomas Daniel. He graduated from Tulia High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University in 1953. He married Nancy Crosby on April 11, 1954. He worked for Boy Scouts of America, United Methodist Church and Baylor Scott & White. He also was an ombudsman for a halfway house.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Tommie Degges Daniel III of Albuquerque, N.M., and Lawrence Stewart Daniel of Atlanta; a daughter, Mary Lou Daniel of Temple; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Foundation at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. 2nd St., Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.