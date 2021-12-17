CAMERON — Services for Carolyn Elaine Eichinger, 73, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Eichinger died Wednesday, Dec. 15, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 21, 1948, in West Point, Miss. She married James Eichinger on June 18, 1966. She worked at Safeway, Food Land and Brookshire Bros. grocery stores for more than 20 years.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; three sons, Charles Lee Eichinger of Port LaVaca, James Eichinger Jr. of Odom and Corey Wayne Eichinger of Temple; a daughter, Chrysta Michelle Wilson of Temple; three brothers, Lester Shelton of Temple, James L. Shelton of Belton and David W. Shelton of Milwaukee, Wis.; a sister, Patsy Vrazel of Buckholts; and seven grandchildren.