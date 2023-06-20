BELTON — Services for Charles E. White Jr., 56, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday in the Moody-Leon Cemetery near Moody with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. White died Monday, June 19, at his residence.
He was born July 20, 1966, in Dallas to Wanda June Beam and Charles E. White Sr. He attended school in Kemp. He worked for Fleetwood and TruHomes in Belton for more than 20 years.
He was preceded in death by a son, Aaron White.
Survivors include two sons, Justin White of Belton and Doug White of Mason; a brother, Harold White of Livingston; two sisters, Jeanie McClaine of Palestine and Barbara Spradlin of Paintsville, Ky.; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.