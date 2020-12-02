Alton Lee Sheppard Sr.
Alton Lee Sheppard Sr., the oldest of four children, was born to Fitzhugh Lee Sheppard and Mary Duett Sheppard, at Thorndale, Texas, on February 4,1924. He soon acquired the nickname “Buck” which has stayed with him to this day.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple, Texas.
Buck’s youthful years were spent meeting the challenges of the Great Depression. The character and essence of his generation was developed and tempered to include the ability to meet the challenges in front of them and do whatever was needed to overcome them. Part of his youthful years was spent as a member of Company #1805, in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).
Buck married his love and partner in life, Neta Griffin, in March of 1945.
Buck was employed by South Western Bell Telephone Company for 40 years (1945-1985). In 1953, he acquired and operated Central Radio & T\/ Supply, a retail and wholesale outlet for electronic parts, TV and radio repair, and antenna installation. In 1958, he acquired and operated Shirley’s Go Kart Track. To this day, there are many that have memories of those days of driving and racing Go Karts. A family run business that included a refreshment concession where his wife, Neta, and daughter, Sylvia, could be found. Both businesses were formed and operated while maintaining full employment at SWB. During those busy years, if asked how he managed all that he did, he would say “my 40 hours at SWB was my part-time job”. After retiring from SWB and the eventual closing of the other businesses, he began to acquire and operate rental property. Buck was blessed by being able to work and to do what he understood until his leaving this world of toil and labor.
He was at one time an active member of the Temple Exchange Club, a civic group established in 1958. One of the projects taken on by the club included sponsoring and providing the facilities for Soap Box Derby events.
Buck and Neta shared a common goal as to how they would serve their creator.Throughout the years, they faithfully attended and served in the Temple, Moody, and Troy Assembly of God Churches. Neta was active in the children and women ministries, always being supported and encouraged by Buck. Buck served on the church boards and sought to develop the visions of the church which sometimes meant he would use his many skills to physically help build or make repairs. He had a desire to see the Lord’s work have an impact on the church members and the communities. Along the way, the couple developed long lasting friendships which meant so much to Buck.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and two grandsons, Alton (Bo) Sheppard and Luther Hoyt Sheppard. He is survived by his wife, Neta of 75 years, a daughter, Sylvia Schaefer of Temple, a son, Alton Sheppard, Jr, of Temple, grandson Travis Schaefer (Amber) of Troy, granddaughter Beverly Guardado (Richard) of Temple, and granddaughter, Rebecca Morse (Gary) of Waco, eight great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.
