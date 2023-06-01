Services for Daniel Vazquez, 50, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Vazquez died Sunday, May 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 3, 1972, in Gomez-Palacio, Durango, Mexico, to Augustina Ruiz Moreno and Simon Vazquez Munoz. He grew up in Mexico and traveled to the United States in 1999. He worked as a landscaper and for Artco-Bell from 2018 to 2023. He married Adilia Campos in June 2007 in Temple. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Jose Daniel and Ivan Vazquez, both of Mexico; a sister, Rosa Moreno of Magnolia; and two brothers, Jose Luis and Caesar Vazquez, both of Mexico.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.