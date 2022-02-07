Services for Jack D. Burke, 94, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Burke died Saturday, Feb. 5, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 10, 1927, on ranch in Limestone County to Guy and Lois Burke. He moved to Temple in 1949 with his family. He worked for Cloud Construction Co. for more than 50 years. He married Ann Ruth Greer in 1950. He later married Jan Hagemann Harber.
He was preceded in death his first wife; and a stepson, Bruce Harber.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, David Burke and Craig Burke, both of Temple; two stepsons, Keith Harber and and Charles Harber, both of Crosby; a stepdaughter, Toyna Harber Sheldon of Lampasas; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Scott and White Central Texas Foundation, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508, Mail Stop 20S103 Ophthalmology Department.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.