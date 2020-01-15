GEORGETOWN — A Mass of Christian Burial for the Rev. Angelo Bertini, 83, of Georgetown will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Helen Catholic Church in Georgetown.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Jan. 25 in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
Mr. Bertini died Monday, Jan. 13, in Georgetown.
He was born July 29, 1936, in Galveston to Marion and Catherine Cinelli Bertini. He received an undergraduate degree in chemistry from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, served in the U.S. Army for seven years, and earned a master’s degree in theology from the University of St. Mary in San Antonio. He also attended Assumption Seminary in San Antonio. He was ordained on May 12, 1973. Since then he served at St. Mary in College Station, St. Michael in Burlington, St. Ann in Rosebud, St. Louis in Waco, St. Eugene in McGregor, St. Joseph in Waco, St. Mary in Waco, and as chaplain at Cedarbrake Retreat Center in Belton until his retirement in 2015, when he moved to the St. John Paul II Residence for Priests in Georgetown.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Central Texas, 1625 Rutherford Lane, Austin, TX 78754 or to Annunciation Maternity Home, 3610 Shell Road, Georgetown, TX 78628.
A viewing and vigil will be at 6-7 p.m. Friday at St. Helen Catholic Church in Georgetown, followed by a rosary.
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown is in charge of arrangements.