No services are planned for James “Jimmie” E. Spanhel, 80, of Holland.
Mr. Spanhel died Saturday, Feb. 20.
He was was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Holland to Frank and Elenora Shiller Spanhel. He attended Texas A&M University, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He was self-employed and worked at Academy Welding Shop. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Jerry Spanhel; a daughter, Susan Meier; two sons, Brian Spanhel and Kyle Spanhel; two sisters, Betty Sitz and Pat Ramthun; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas A&M University.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.