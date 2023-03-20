BELTON — Private family services for Narciso “Jack” Rodriquez Jr., 85, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mr. Rodriguez died Sunday, March 19, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 17,1937, to Adela and Narciso Rodriquez Sr. in Elgin. He worked as a truck driver most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Rodriquez, on Feb. 22, 2017.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Rodriquez of Hewitt and Michael Guerra of Belton; two daughters, Maranda Rodriquez of Belton and Michelle Grisham of Temple; three brothers, Joe Rodriquez and Jesse Rodriquez, both of Corpus Christi, and Tommy Rodriquez of Belton; two sisters, Janie Asher of Temple and Mary Gutierrez of Belton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.