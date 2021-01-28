TAYLOR — Services for Billie Sue Krause, 82, of Bartlett will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Ms. Krause died Tuesday, Jan. 26.
She was born Sept. 10, 1938.
Condra Funeral Home of Taylor is in charge of arrangements.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
