Services with military honors for Alfonso Olivares Jr., 71, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Olivares died Saturday, Aug. 21, at his residence.
He was born June 19, 1950, in Temple to Alfonso Sr. and Lily Aguirre Olivares. He attended Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Diana Vasquez on July 22, 1972. He worked at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple for 38 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Michelle Olivares.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Erica Oliveras; three brothers, Raymond Aguirre, David Olivares and Jose Balderas; three sisters, Sophia Carrillo, Irene Yepez and Guadalupe Hughes; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple