A Mass of Christian burial for Leslie Grygar, 70, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Grygar died Sunday, May 7, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 20, 1052, in Dallas to Walter and Josephine Polansky Grygar. He moved to Temple in 1954. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Temple High School. He also graduated from St. Edward’s University in Austin. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served as an acolyte for more than 30 years.
Survivors include two brothers, Norbert Grygar of Temple and David Grygar of Bedford.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. on Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.