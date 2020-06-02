GATESVILLE — Services for Jacob “Jake” Larry Richardson Sr., 91, of Gatesville will be 2 p.m. Friday in Restland Cemetery.
Mr. Richardson died Monday, June 1.
He was born Aug. 19, 1928, in Coryell County to Jesse and Myrtle Stephens Richardson. He was a truck driver. He worked for the Erwin family in Gatesville and Wendland’s Feed and Seed Co.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Featherston.
Survivors include two daughters, Rose Bachmayer and Betty Kizer; a son, Jacob L. Richardson Jr.; two sisters, Pansy Ray of Palestine and Pauline Shaw of Burnett; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.