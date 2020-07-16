Melvin Ray Lawrence
Melvin Ray Lawrence, age 96, of Temple passed from this earth to his heavenly home on Tuesday July 14th at a local care center.
Ray was born on March 5, 1924 in Paragould, Arkansas to Clarence and Geneva Lawrence.
Ray served as a surgical technician in the United States Army 1884th service command medical detachment unit during World War II. After the Army Ray worked for the United States Postal Services until his retirement. Ray was a devoted Master Mason and Shriner for over 50 years and a member of Knob Creek Lodge #401 in Temple, Texas.
He and his wife, Mary Beth, celebrated 52 wonderful years of marriage together.
Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Beth, 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Ray’s entire family would like to thank the amazing staff, both past and present, of Creekside Terrace in Belton, Texas for the wonderful care they received over the last year and a half. A special heartfelt thank you is extended to Megian Douglass and Lyndah McCall whose unwavering compassion for others inspires everyone around them.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Little Flock Cemetery Association P.O. Box 55 Temple, Texas 76503.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Little Flock Cemetery in Temple on Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10:30 A.M.
