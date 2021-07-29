BELTON — Services for David Roy Long Sr., 60, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Long died Wednesday, July 28, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 16, 1960, to Lee Roy and Barbara Long in Jackson, Miss. He graduated from Academy High School, and later earned an associate degree. Ne worked with his father in the party rental business for many years.
Survivors include a son, D.R. Long Jr. of Belton; a daughter, Trista Long of Temple, three sisters, Judy Pullen and Doris Stevenson, both of Little River-Academy, and Teresa Parson-Holliman of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.