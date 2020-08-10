Services for Edward Leroy “Ed” Vining, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bammie Moore Hall in Moody.
Mr. Vining died Sunday, July 26, at a hospital.
He was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Pueblo, Colo., to Richard Bruce and Lucille Marjorie Quirico Vining. He attended school in Pueblo. He married Irene on May 24, 1979. He attended a Catholic church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Edward Vining, Richard Vining, Greg Vining and Harrison Vining; two daughters, Lori Stanton and Shanda Houghton; a stepdaughter, Diana Bernhardt; a brother, Bob Vining; two sisters, Colleen Rogers and Shirley Kirkendall; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.