Services for Richard Lee Lott, 94, of Temple will be private.
Public services will be at a later date after social distancing is over.
Mr. Lott died Thursday, April 23, at a local hospital.
He was born March 13, 1926, in Bryant Station to Milton Payne and Ora Elijay Brown Lott. He graduated from Academy High School and attended Tarleton College. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Louise Kaderka on Sept. 11, 1955. He lived in Temple for more than 65 years and was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, KJT and the American Legion. He worked as a conductor for 40 years for Santa Fe Railroad and Amtrak.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Aug. 24, 2012; and a son, Randy Lott on June 4, 1998.
Survivors include a son, Robert “Bobby” Lott of Temple; a daughter, Janet Carpenter of Temple; a sister, Ruthie Dooley of Midlothian; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Little River Wilson Valley Cemetery Association or to St. Luke Catholic Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.