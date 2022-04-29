Linda Lee (Bancroft) Williams
Linda Lee (Bancroft) Williams, age 74 of Belton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with her daughters, Angie and Lisa by her side. Services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton, with Pastor Sam Callaway officiating. A private burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Linda was born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 6, 1948, to Howard and Virginia Bancroft. She retired from Bell County as Title clerk and then worked as the Title clerk and Assistant Office Manager at Tranum Auto Group in Temple, TX. She loved spending time with her family and her church family as well. She was a member of Anchor of Hope Baptist Church in Belton.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie Garcia and husband, Erik; daughter, Lisa Schoolcraft and husband, Rodney; daughter, April Stino and husband, Karim; stepdaughters, Carol Thomas, Lisa Suitor, and Goldie Kaiser and husband, Rick; one brother, Wayne Bancroft and wife, Carol; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, April 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
