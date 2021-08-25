Jeffrey Wayne Bodkin
Jeffrey Wayne Bodkin, 62 of Belton, TX, was healed in Heaven on August 22, 2021. He was born on October 7, 1958, in Lafayette, IN, to William C and Bethalee (Boyer) Bodkin. On January 17, 1987, he married Robin Reed Bodkin in Salado, TX. He is survived by his wife Robin, children Raven (Brian) Watson, Roxanne (Randall) Hale, a grandson William Watson, Baby Hale on the way October 2021 and brothers Shawn (Barbara) Bodkin, Steve (Kathy) Bodkin, nephew Brett Bodkin, brother-in-law Randy (Regina) Reed and in-laws C. Don and Mary K Reed. He was preceded in death by his father and his mother-in-law Susie Pietrowski.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 25th at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Jeff was a 1977 Killeen High School graduate. After working as a journeyman carpenter, at age 33 Jeff graduated from Oklahoma State University with a business degree. He owned Regeneration Construction Services for many years and later retired from his beloved career as a Project Manager in Facilities Management for Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) at Fort Hood, TX. While at CRDAMC Jeff was awarded the R.B. Maynor Memorial Quality Assurance Evaluation Award, the MEDCOM G-9 Barry Richmond Award, and several other awards for outstanding civilian service.
Jeff was a deacon and faithful Sunday school teacher at Immanuel Baptist Church. He had a passion for his family and friends, music, baseball, Formula 1 racing, his dogs, and the outdoors. If you encountered him for a minute, he would have you listen to his latest music, find.
Jeff was a faithful warrior who fought many health battles over the past 15 years and never let them get him down. He left an amazing legacy for those who were inspired by his ‘never quit, never complain’ attitude.
Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to Walk a Mile in My Shoes, PO Box 2285, Harker Heights, TX 76648, or Pitch in for Baseball at pifbs.org.
Paid Obituary