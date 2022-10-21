SALADO — Services for Mary Ann Fender, 88, of Salado were Friday, Oct. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Salado with David Mosser officiating.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Dallas.
Mrs. Fender died Monday, Oct. 17, at her residence.
She was born April 11, 1934, in Lansing, Mich., to Carol Henry and Margaret Elsie Clark Van Horn. She married Frederick Calvin Deakins on June 19, 1951. She later married Richard Warren Fender in June of 1981. She was a real estate agent in Dallas. After retiring, she owned an antique business in Salado, and was a member of the Salado Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, and by a son, Michael James Deakins.
Survivors include two sons, Calvin Deakins and Frederick Todd Deakins; two daughters, Deborah Sue Deakins Funderburk and Margaret Ann Deakins Carmichael; two stepsons, Rick Fender and Ryan Fender; a stepdaughter, Robin Fender Connelly; 12 grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
In lieu of flows, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado was in charge of arrangements.