Private family services for Robert Arnold Cuthbertson, 79, of Temple will be held at a later date in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cuthbertson died Friday, Feb. 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 19, 1944, in Brownsville to parents Harry and Millie Wooten Cuthbertson. He grew up in Brownsville until age 11 when his family moved to the Miami, Fla., area. He served in the Army 1963-1966. After his discharge from the Army, he moved to Houston where he worked for Western Auto for many years. In the mid-1970s he was transferred to the Temple Western Auto warehouse where he worked until his retirement in 2008.
Survivors include his wife, Nativity Ramos of Temple; a daughter, Crystal Cuthbertson of Temple; a son, Matthew Cuthbertson of Temple; a sister, LaNella Thornton of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.