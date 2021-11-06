Peggy Lynne Bartek
Peggy Lynne Bartek, age 68 of Belton, Texas died peacefully at her home on November 3rd, 2021 surrounded by her loving family after a long but courageous battle with cancer.
Peggy was born February 16, 1953 to Leonard & Lillian Smith of Jarrell, Texas. Peggy resided in Jarrell with her parents and brother Gary. She graduated from Jarrell High School in 1971. She went on to pursue her passion of becoming a hair stylist by attending Temple Cosmetology School where she graduated in 1972. Peggy loved her clients and, up until her last breaths, talked about many of them and their loyalty throughout the years. Peggy worked for Julianne’s for many years and purchased the salon in 1996. She continued her career for years to come. Peggy was a missionary in her career field. She prayed with her clients; laughed with her clients; and always cheered them on. Peggy exemplified what it meant be “Jesus” to someone, not only through her work as a hairstylist for almost 50 years, but through her genuine love of others.
Peggy married Larry, the love of her life, on October 24th, 1992. Peggy and Larry’s marriage exemplified what it meant to have a Christ-filled marriage. They lived life as one and loved each other deeply.
Peggy is survived by her mother, Lillian Smith of Jarrell; her loving husband of 29 years, Larry of Belton; her children, Trent (and Ashley) Janke of Belton, TX, Carrie (and Robert) McCoy of Montgomery, TX, Angie (and Jon) Laffare of Thorndale, TX, and Amber Bartek of Temple, TX. Peggy is also survived by her biggest treasures, her 6 grandchildren, Hudson, Harper, Hunter, Teal, Piper & Pecos. Peggy is also survived by her brother, Gary Smith of Jarrell.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of our precious Peggy. Services will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road, Temple, TX 76504 at 10:00am Monday, November 8, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 4-6:00pm. Entombment will take place at North Belton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peggy’s name to Temple Bible Church (https://engage.suran.com/tbcgive/s/give/new-gift) or to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html).
Paid Obituary