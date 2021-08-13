Ronnie E. Whaley, age 58, of Belton, Texas passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at his home in La Vernia, Texas. He was born on June 18, 1963, in Conroe, Texas and is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sandra Whaley. He is survived by his spouse, Jennifer Eldridge, stepson Jason Eldridge, sons Jason Brown and Kevin Whaley, and his daughter Jessica Saffel. He had 2 grandchildren, granddaughter Makenzie Brown and grandson Connor Saffel. He is also survived by his brothers, Donnie, Ricky, and Jody Whaley, and his sister Sue Pearson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronnie was a loving father, husband, and brother, who devoted his life to his family and the ones he cared about. Many who knew him could agree that he was not content just sitting still. When he wasn’t at work, he enjoyed working on cars during his free time, riding his motorcycle, and relaxing at the lake with his kids and grandkids. Heaven has gained another angel who will be dearly missed.