Services for Lawrence Duane Mann, 84, will be 3 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Mann died Sunday, Jan. 19.
He was born April 9, 1935, in Camden, Ark., to Douglas Oliver and Oda Marie Cromwell Mann. He graduated from Bastrop High School in 1953. He attended Abilene Christian College. He received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Texas State University in 1980. He later earned his MBA and master’s degree. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Zerita Jane McAlister on Aug. 10, 1957, in Greenville. He worked for Big Spring State Hospital and Robertson Maximum-Security Prison in Abilene.
Survivors include his wife; four children, Jeff Mann of Palmdale, Calif., Linda Zagorski of Beaverton, Ore., Scott Mann of Salado and James Mann of Austin; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arms of Hope; or the Christian Service Center.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.