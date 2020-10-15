Diane K. Howard
Services for Diane K. Howard, 71, of The Grove will be 10:30 October 17 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Pastor David Goeke officiating.
Diane died Thursday, October 1st at her home.
Diane was born August 19, 1949 in Austin to Herbert Horn and Dottie (Hinton) Horn. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Travis K. Horn.
Survivors include a sister Brenda Arldt and husband Lloyd of The Grove and nephew Justin and wife, Veronica and their children Isabella and Travis E. Horn of McKinney.
She was retired from the City of Temple.
