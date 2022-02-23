Services for Clarence Raymond Sodek, 96, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Seaton Brethren Church with the Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Sodek died Monday, Feb. 21, in a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 29, 1925, in Seaton to Raymond and Matilda Luksa Sodek. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Kitty Sue Hilliard. He worked for Boutwell Installation, a Temple veterans’ hospital, Ray Stallings Motor Company and the Texas Department of Corrections. He was a member of Seaton Brethren Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Scott Sodek.
Survivors include a son, Steve Sodek of Seaton; a sister, Dorothy Novasad of Temple; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.