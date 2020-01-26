Retired Master Sgt. Clifford Dale Watson, 82, of Killeen, TX, entered heavens gates on January 17, 2020. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1130 AM in the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
Cliff was born on November 3, 1937 to Gus and Beulah Watson in Cave City, Arkansas. Cliff played baseball and football in high school. He graduated from Monette High School in Monette, Arkansas in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Army in 1957.
In 1955, Cliff met Sherry Ann Hallett. They were married on June 28, 1959 in Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro, Arkansas. While stationed in Germany, Cliff and his wife Sherry welcomed their daughter, Stacie Leigh.
Cliff was a devoted husband as well as a devoted father—whenever the Cowboys would play, the whole family would be watching and rooting for them. He taught his daughter to fish as well as archery – he would play games like “Operation” and was known to take over her Spirograph on occasion.
He retired from the Army in 1987 and he and his wife travelled around the great state of Texas.
He worked at Killeen Propane from 1987 to 2003 when the business was sold. He was offered a job by Sledge Smith of Smith and Smith Propane and Hardware in 2003 and was the Hardware Propane Manager until his death.
In 1989 his name was changed to “Poppy” when his first granddaughter, Stephanie Leigh, was born. His second granddaughter, Reba Ann, was born in 1997. He instructed them in the fine art of fishing, as well.
On September 3, 2015, he became a great-grandfather to Rendetta Marie and on October 16, 2017, his great-grandson Kirian was born. He was a devoted great-grandfather to these two, who proceeded to change his name from Poppy to Pop.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Cliff, or as his granddaughter Reba called him, Clifton, was a joy to his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, two granddaughters, great-granddaughter and 1 great-grandson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 6-9 PM. Burial with military honors will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1 PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.