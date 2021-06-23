Services for Edward Dewayne Fillmore, 35, of Houston and formerly of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at O.J. Thomas Junior High School in Cameron.
Mr. Fillmore died Monday, June 14, at a Houston hospital.
He was born Sept. 25, 1985, to Edward Eugene Brown and Crystal Marie Fillmore in Temple. He attended schools in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 2005. He then attended Temple College. He worked as a manager at Catfish Station in Houston.
Survivors include his father of Temple; his mother of Houston; three brothers, Kyvik Kennedy of Temple, Jonathan Stuart of Pagosa Springs, Colo., and Cornelius Stanford of Eunice, Ky; four sisters, Jessie Catherine Di Biasi of New York City; Ashley Renee Valenzuela and Brittani Brown both of Temple, and Zami Godin of Lubec, Maine; his grandmother, Arlene Williams of Temple; and his grandfather, David Fillmore of Cameron.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.