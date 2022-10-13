Services for Alkesia Sommerville Robinson, 42, of Humble, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Robinson died Thursday, Sept. 29, in her residence.
She was born Dec. 11, 1979, to Alvin Nix & Vivian Summerville in Detroit, Mich. She graduated from Cooly High School and Easter Michigan University, becoming an English professor.
Survivors include a brother, Todd Robinson; three sisters, Shenieka Beattie, Kelsey Henderson, and Jasmine Teinstall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online at www.ilof.com to help defray the cost of funeral services.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.