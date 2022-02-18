Services for Alvie Wesley Weddle, 82, of Pendleton will be 2 p.m. today at Western Hils Church of Christ in Temple with the Rev. Loyd Hall officiating.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Weddle died Saturday, Feb. 12, at a local hospital.
He was born April 19, 1939, in Bartlett to Lela Eddie Guthrie and Raymond Weddle. He graduated from Troy High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He married Barbara Culp. He was a carpenter.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Tim Weddle of Temple and Brandon Desmaris of Pendleton; a daughter, Teresa Kaminski of Pendleton; a sister, Nancy Kirkpatrick; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.