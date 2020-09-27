SALADO — Services for Betty Joan Pugh, 82, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Salado Cemetery with David Mosser officiating.
Mrs. Pugh died Tuesday, Sept. 22, at her residence.
She was born March 3, 1938, in Clarksville to Eddie and Cena Huddleston. She attended schools in Clarksville and Lubbock. She married Bobby Joe Pugh on Nov. 2, 1957. She was a business manager for commercial and residential properties.
Survivors include her husband; and two sons, Ronnie Joe Pugh of Salado and Randall Mark Pugh of San Diego.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.