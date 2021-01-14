CAMERON — Services for Juanita Juarez Rangel, 74, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with the Rev. Barry Cuba officiating.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Mrs. Rangel died Tuesday, Jan. 12, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Robstown to Eleno Juarez and Aurora Vargas. She married Juan Rangel Sr. on March 25, 1960. She was a Catholic, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three sons, Ines Rangel, Rudolpho Rangel and Javier Rangel; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Juan Rangel Jr., Randy Rangel and Gabriel Rangel, all of Cameron; three daughters, Olga Rodriguez of Temple, Dora Rangel of Okeene, Okla., and Rachel Avila of Buckholts; three brothers, Paul Juarez, Gilbert Juarez and Onesimo Juarez, all of Hereford; four sisters, Mary Galan of Twin Falls, Idaho, Delia Lucero of Las Vegas, Gracie Condarco of Grand Prairie and Elena Garcia of Odem; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; a rosary will be recited at 5 p.m.