ROSEBUD — Services for Lupe Sedillo, 91, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. Walter Dhanwar officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Sedillo died Wednesday, Feb. 1, at her residence.
She was born May 2, 1931, in Rosebud to Pete and Baudelia Torres Bravo. She married John Sedillo. She was a homemaker, and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Moses Sedillo.
Survivors include three sons, Joe O’Canas and Edward Sedillo, both of Temple, and Johnny Bravo of Travis; four daughters, Mary Tijerina and Aida Sanchez, both of Rosebud, Lupe Reyna of Burlington and Laura Martin of Waxahachie; two brothers, Manuel Bravo Sr. of Rosebud and Steve Bravo of Lott; two sisters, Lucy Portillo and Paula Pina, both of Rosebud; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, followed by a rosary.