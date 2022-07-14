Services for Dr. Donald Myers Foster, 84, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Temple.
Dr. Foster died Tuesday, July 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 21, 1938, in Mayersville, Miss., to Lawrence and Annie Lauri Foster. He graduated from Belzoni High School, Mississippi Delta Community College, Delta State University, and he obtained a doctorate degree in biochemistry from the University of Houston. He had fellowships at the University of Michigan and Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He worked in research at the VA hospital in Minneapolis and was on the faculty at the University of Minnesota. He later transferred to the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. He later went to work at NASA in Clear Lake. He served as the chairman of the chemistry department of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for two years. He then returned to work at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center until retiring. He also served as a volunteer in the VA research department. He was a member of the American Chemical Society.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Barbara Mobley Foster; two children, Donna Jo Powell and Ivan Foster; three sisters, June Corley, Becky Bender and Elaine Graves; two brothers, Carl Foster and David Foster; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church building renovation fund.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.