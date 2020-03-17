ROSEBUD — Services for Robert Joe Heugatter, 78, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Heugatter died Sunday, March 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 9, 1942, in Bowie to Emil and Josephine Aron Heugatter. He graduated from Artesia High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Joyce Bennett. He worked for McDonald Douglas Aircraft and Byron-Jackson Pump Co. He also owned and operated a motel on Lake Sam Rayburn and owned the Budget Septic Cleaning Co.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Shalia Heugatter and Kimberly Erskine; two brothers, Emil Heugatter Jr. and Lynn Heugatter; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.