BELTON — Services for Maria Teresa Munguia, 75, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with Lidia Salazar officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Munguia died Saturday, Sept. 4, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 11, 1946, in El Salvador to Julio Chavez and Maria Ortiz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramiro Munguia.
Survivors include four sons, Omar Reyes of Austin, Jorge Prado of California, Danilo E. Aragon of Belton and Ramiro Munguia of California; a daughter, Lisandra Cortez Garcia of Temple; a brother, Rigoberto Ortiz of California; two sisters, Marilin Chavez of Colorado and Rosa Reyes of California; 11 cherished grandchildrenand; two great-grandchildren.