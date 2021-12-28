BELTON — Services for Joan Olivarez, 85, of Temple are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Ms. Olivarez died Monday, Dec. 27, at her residence.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 11:34 pm
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.