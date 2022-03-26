Services for Samuel F. Strehler, 88, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Strehler died Wednesday, March 23.
He was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Ellwood City, Pa ., to Samuel Ludwig and Wilhemina “Minnie” Wedlesky Strehler. He served in the U.S. Army. He was an enginner.
Survivors include his wife, Melva Lou Roming Strehler; two daughters, Leslie Morris Smart of Betheda, Md., and Lara Jackson of Temple; two sons, Robert Strehler of Pflugerville and Randal Strehler of Troy; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 8015 West Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502, or to any charity.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple in charge of arrangements.