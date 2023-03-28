CAMERON — Services for Ralph Wayne Cannon, 72, of Denver will be 1 p.m. Friday at Horan and McConaty Mortuary in Denver.
Burial will be Wednesday, April 5, in Milano Cemetery with the Rev. Frank Beard officiating.
Mr. Cannon died Wednesday, March 22.
He was born Aug. 28, 1950, in Rockdale to Florence and Connie Mae Hairston Cannon. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1968. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University in 1972. He received his master’s degree from Sam Houston in 1974. He was an accountant.
Survivors include his cousins, Travis Yoakum of Milano, Valerie Beard and Sue Moeller.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of local arrangements.